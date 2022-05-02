Telangana received a significant excess in rainfall in 2021-22

Hyderabad: Telangana in the year 2021-2022 saw an excess of 30% in rainfall as compared to normal annual rainfall. Only nine districts received the normal level of annual rainfall, while a whopping 25 districts saw a significant excess. The state also recorded rising groundwater levels.

All districts except Mancherial received excess rainfall this year. Hanumakonda and Siddipet saw the most deviation with 64 and 68% respectively. Mancherial, on the other hand, received less rain than expected. The district 1112 mm of annual rainfall, which is a -1% deviation from normal.

According to the state’s ground water department, average groundwater level in the state was 8.73 meters below ground level (m bgl), ranging from 4.83 m bgl in Wanaparthy to 15.36 m bgl in Medak. This is a net average increase of 0.46m compared to the previous year.

A net average rise of 0.29 m in groundwater level was observed during April 2022 as compared to April 2021. Out of 33 districts, a rise is observed in 19 districts (0.06 in Bhadradri districts to 3.97 m in Bhupalapally district) and a fall in the remaining 14 districts (0.03 in Warangal to 1.90 in Medchal).

On average, the state recorded 1114 mm of rainfall with a 30% deviation from normal. The average depth to water level was recorded as 8.73mm in April 2022, a 0.79% deviation from the previous year.