Telangana receives moderate to light rainfall on Saturday

Hyderabad: Several districts in the state have received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the highest rainfall of 78.3 mm recorded in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district, followed by 76.5 mm rainfall in Sarvaipet village of Palimela mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district, and 75 mm rainfall in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district.

There was a cumulative average rainfall of 15.3 mm in the state, which was less than 17.9 mm cumulative average rainfall recorded on Friday.

While the northern parts of Telangana received moderate to heavy rains, the southern parts have received light rainfall.

A cumulative average rainfall of 17.4 mm was recorded in the 38 circles of GHMC, with most of the circles receiving moderate rainfall.

The highest rainfall of 28.3 mm was recorded in Shaikpet, followed by Khairatabad (27.3 mm), Quthbullapur (26.3 mm), Golkonda (26.3 mm), and Kukatpally (24.3 mm).

Kukatpally and Asifnagar received the lowest rainfall of 21.5 mm.