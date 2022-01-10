Telangana records 1,825 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 10th January 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a surge in daily COVID-19 cases with 1825 new infections being reported on Monday, taking the tally to 6,95,855 while the death toll rose to 4043 with one case of fatality, a health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,042, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (201) and Ranga Reddy (147) district, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 351 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,76,817. The number of active cases rose to 9,861. Out of the 70697 samples tested on Monday, 12498 reports are awaited, said the bulletin.

