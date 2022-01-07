Telangana records 2,295 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to record a surge in daily COVID-19 cases with 2,295 new infections being reported on Friday, taking the tally to 6,89,751 while the death toll rose to 4,039 with three more fatalities, a health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,452, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (232) and Ranga Reddy (218) district, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 278 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,75,851. The number of active cases rose to 9,861, the bulletin said.

It said 64,474 samples were tested on Friday and the total number examined till date was 3,00,02,149.