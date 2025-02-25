Telangana records 62.5 lakh cyber threats in a year 

Hyderabad: Telangana has become one of the most targeted states for cyber threats in India, accounting for nearly 23% of all malware detections nationwide in 2024, with over 62.5 lakh incidents reported, according to the Telangana Cyber Threat Report 2025.

The report, released on Monday by Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies, highlights a sharp increase in malware, ransomware, and cyber frauds affecting key sectors such as healthcare, education, and government institutions.

Rising cybercrimes in Telangana

The report identifies identity theft as the most common cybercrime in Telangana, with nearly 30,000 cases reported. This includes:

11,125 cases of unauthorized transactions

5,369 cases of KYC fraud

18,647 cases of impersonation scams, including courier frauds, police impersonation, and digital arrest scams

The state also recorded 26,000 business and investment scams, along with 17,669 cases of advertisement fraud and 12,589 loan fraud cases.

Surge in ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks in Telangana have also escalated, averaging 47 attacks per day, with a total of 17,505 incidents reported in 2024. Sectors such as IT/ITES, manufacturing, and education faced repeated cyberattacks, disrupting operations.

Among the major incidents:

Narayana Group Hospitals and Educational Services suffered a ransomware attack, encrypting electronic medical records (EMR) and billing systems, affecting patient care.

Sivaraj Medical Colleges faced a major data breach, compromising student records, financial transactions, and faculty payroll.

Hacktivist groups targeted Telangana government portals and educational institutions, leaking sensitive citizen data, login credentials, and official documents.

Even the Deputy Chief Minister’s website was breached, raising concerns over data security.

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, stated that as Telangana emerges as a major IT hub, cyber threats will continue to grow. He emphasized the need for businesses and individuals to integrate advanced cybersecurity solutions such as Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI, Seqrite Data Privacy, and Seqrite Threat Intelligence to counter the rising risks.