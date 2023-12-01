Telangana records 70.60 percent voter turnout

Hyderabad: A voter turnout of 70.60 percent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

Official sources said late on Thursday that the final voting figures would be known later.

The polling in all the 119 assembly segments began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements. It concluded at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected constituencies, while in the rest 106 others, people could vote till 5 pm.

Those who were in the queue before the scheduled closing time were allowed to cast their votes.

The results will be announced on December 3.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term in the state, while the opposition Congress mounted an all-out effort to unseat the incumbent.

The BJP has also conducted an elaborate campaign with a host of top leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in the state.

Most exit polls on Thursday predicted advantage Congress in Telangana.