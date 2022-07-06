Telangana records rise in COVID-19 cases with 552 fresh infections

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 6th July 2022 2:37 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday saw a substantial rise in new COVID-19 cases with 552 fresh infections being reported, pushing the statewide tally to 8,03,374.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 316, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (51) and Medchal Malkajgiri (36) districts.

A health department bulletin said 496 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,94,510. The recovery rate stood at 98.90 per cent.

The state had reported 443 fresh cases on Monday.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,913 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 4,753, it said.

