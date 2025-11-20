Telangana: Recruitment for temple priests, scholars, and staff posts initiated

Telangana temples are recruiting for multiple positions including priests, nurses, and clerks under a new statewide hiring initiative.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th November 2025 9:13 am IST
Yadadri temple
Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: The Endowments department of Telangana has initiated the process to fill vacant religious service posts across several temples under its jurisdiction. Department director S Harish has issued orders to the concerned officials to identify vacancies and proceed with recruitment.

The vacancies include positions such as priests (archakas), sthānācharyas, Vedic scholars, temple cooks, and drummers (mridangam players). Executive Officers (EOs) of respective temples have been instructed to identify the vacant posts and issue notifications accordingly.

Earlier, the recruitment process was typically handled separately by each temple’s EO.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

However, the Endowments department has now decided to conduct the recruitment simultaneously across all temples falling under Sections 6A, 6B, and 6C of the department.

Orders to this effect were issued on November 14.

Applications will be accepted both online and offline. The department directed all EOs of major temples, along with regional joint commissioners, to closely monitor and supervise the recruitment process to ensure transparency and uniformity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th November 2025 9:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button