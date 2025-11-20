Telangana: Recruitment for temple priests, scholars, and staff posts initiated

Hyderabad: The Endowments department of Telangana has initiated the process to fill vacant religious service posts across several temples under its jurisdiction. Department director S Harish has issued orders to the concerned officials to identify vacancies and proceed with recruitment.

The vacancies include positions such as priests (archakas), sthānācharyas, Vedic scholars, temple cooks, and drummers (mridangam players). Executive Officers (EOs) of respective temples have been instructed to identify the vacant posts and issue notifications accordingly.

Earlier, the recruitment process was typically handled separately by each temple’s EO.

However, the Endowments department has now decided to conduct the recruitment simultaneously across all temples falling under Sections 6A, 6B, and 6C of the department.

Orders to this effect were issued on November 14.

Applications will be accepted both online and offline. The department directed all EOs of major temples, along with regional joint commissioners, to closely monitor and supervise the recruitment process to ensure transparency and uniformity.