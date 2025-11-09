Andhra: Devotee ‘donates’ burning camphor in temple hundi

An act of devotion or rebellion? Temple staff at Sripada Srivallabha Mahasamsthanam in Andhra Pradesh’s Pithapuram were shocked to find smoke emanating from one of the hundis.

A devotee allegedly put a burning camphor in the donation box, immediately setting hundreds of notes on fire.

Fortunately, the quick staff poured water to extinguish the fire but then followed the tedious work of saving the money generously donated by thousands.

A whole day was spent salvaging the notes using hairdryers and by dabbing them with a dry cloth.

Videos of the incident emerged on social media platforms showing the dedicated temple staff protecting every rupees offered to the deity.

It is not yet clear why the devotee did this, but thanks to the temple authorities, a disaster was averted.