Telangana: Red chillies prices shoot up to Rs 52K per quintal

Hyderabad: Red chillies prices have seen a serious spike after Asia’s biggest agricultural market in the Hanamkonda district of Telangana started selling red chillies per quintal for Rs. 52,000, on Wednesday.

The prices of red chillies have been shooting up for the past month. Last year the price of chillies cost 8000 or 9000 per quintal. This year desi variety has been in great demand.

According to Deccan Chronicle, a farmer from Mulugu Mandal district, Baluguri Rajeshwari Rao has organized an auction of red chilli and brought seven bags from the Enumamula market on Wednesday. Dealers competed with each other and bought it for 52,000 rupees per quintal.

Due to unexpected rain and attack by a new variant of invasive pest farmers can only harvest 4-5 quintals per acre. The red chilli is mostly exported to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and abroad.

According to farmers present at the market, low yield due to pest attacks and international market conditions are reasons for this high rise in price at the Enumamula agriculture market.