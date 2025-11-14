Telangana reels under coldwave; Hyderabad logs rare single-digit Nov chill

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to reel under the winter chill as temperatures plummeted across several districts on Thursday, with Adilabad recording a minimum of 10.7°C.

The state is witnessing one of the earliest and most intense cold spells of the season, with the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reporting that night temperatures have fallen 3–4°C below normal in many areas.

The Met officials said dry weather is likely to prevail statewide over the next three days, with winds blowing predominantly from the north and northeast keeping conditions cold.

Hyderabad’s Serlingmpally records single digit temperature

Hyderabad too experienced biting cold overnight, with the University of Hyderabad campus in Serilingampally recording a staggering 8.8°C, among the lowest in the city this season. Rajendranagar followed closely at 10.7°C, while BHEL reported 11.1°C.

Bollarum, Maredpally, and Gachibowli each logged 11.7°C, Quthbullapur 12.2°C, and Jeedimetla 12.7°C. Several other parts of the city reported minimum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C.

Meteorological data indicates that this rare November coldwave is likely to persist for the next three to four days.