Telangana registers 493 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 24th June 2022 9:44 pm IST
Anti-Covid pills work against Omicron, antibody drugs less effective
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125.

The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively.

A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692.

MS Education Academy

The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 29,084 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 3,322, it said.

The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases since early June.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button