Telangana registration offices to be open for LRS 2020 registrations on March 31

The banks will also be functioning on March 31.

Published: 29th March 2025 9:21 pm IST
Registration offices to be open across the state for LRS 2020 module registrations.

Hyderabad: The commissioner and inspector general of registration and stamps has informed that despite March 31 being a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, the offices of stamps and registration will be open for registration of unapproved layouts under the pre-registration of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) module 2020.

In a statement to media on Saturday, March 29, the commissioner has informed that the public can avail rebate in LRS charges till March 31, as the sub-registrar, district registrar and deputy inspector general’s offices will accept the registrations on the holiday as well.

The banks will also be functioning on March 31.

LRS 2020 module was introduced for the registration of plots in unapproved/unauthorised layouts existing prior to August 26, 2020 on payment of LRS charges.

