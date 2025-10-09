Telangana: Relative booked for molesting minor girl in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A man was booked for molesting a 13-year-old girl in Suryapet district of Telangana on Thursday, October 8.

The incident occurred at the Mutthalamma Colony in Talla Khammam Pahad in Suryapet. After consuming alcohol, the three accused went to the neighbouring house and dragged the girl to their residence. Upon hearing the girl scream, locals gathered at the place and caught hold of the accused.

A video shared on social media shows the public assaulting the accused as they tried to escape on a bike. One of the accused managed to escape.

Also Read Telangana High Court adjourns BC reservation hearing for tomorrow

In Suryapet locals foiled an attempt to rape on a 13 year old girl. Three accused we caught by the people after the victim raised alarm. @TheSiasatDaily #Suryapet pic.twitter.com/y8rYoJuMKQ — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 9, 2025

Speaking to Siasat.com, Suryapet Rural circle inspector said, “The accused brother-in-law and cousins of the accused. A case has been registered under sections 11 read with 12 of the POCSO Act, 74 read with 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

He further said that only the brother-in-law has been booked for molesting the victim. The circle inspector refused to reveal the name of the accused to protect the identity as per law.