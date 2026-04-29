Telangana releases Rs 1,000 crore towards govt employees’ dues

Hyderabad: Taking another significant step towards resolving long-pending issues of the government employees in Telangana, the state government has released Rs 1,000 crore towards pending dues.

Acting on the directions of the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the funds were released on Wednesday, April 29.

Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, issued the orders for the release. With this, the Deputy CM has fulfilled the assurance given in the Assembly, said an official release.

Last year, during discussions with employee unions, the government had promised to release Rs 700 crore per month. Accordingly, the government honored its commitment and made monthly payments up to March 2026.

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However, after personally observing the financial needs and difficulties faced by employees, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka decided to increase the monthly allocation to Rs 1,000 crore from the current financial year.

As part of this, Rs 1,000 crore for the month of April has been released on a war footing. The government has responded very positively towards retired employees. All pending GPF (General Provident Fund) dues up to October 2025 have been completely cleared with these funds, the release stated.

Regarding employees’ health needs, the government has directed officials to ensure that medical bills are cleared without even a single day’s delay and on a priority basis.

At present, medical bill payments are being processed at a very fast pace. Along with medical bills, scholarship payments are also being cleared. The government has emphasised that there should be no compromise on employees’ health security.