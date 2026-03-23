Pay retirement dues by April 9: Telangana HC orders govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to disburse retirement benefits of all the government employees by April 9.

Several retired employees demanded retirement benefits, including pension fund, gratuity, earned leaves etc. Last year, the High Court had directed the government to disburse all the retirement dues within 10 weeks.

When the government failed to comply with the court’s order, retired employees demanded action against negligent officials, including Principal Secretary of Finance Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

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It has been six months since then, but the government has reportedly delayed proceedings by seeking adjournments.

This prompted the High Court to issue Form One notices to Sultania, who virtually appeared before the court on Monday, March 23.

He told the court that the government has cleared dues of 1,056 retired employees out of the total 3,656. The rest is pending, which, he assured, will be paid by March 31.

Sultania sought a leverage of 30 days from the court to complete the process.

However, Justice Rao refused the officer’s plea and ordered the state government to make the payments by April 9.