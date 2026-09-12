Telangana releases Rs 76.1 cr overseas scholarship dues for 1063 students

Hyderabad: Minority students awaiting overseas scholarship payments from the Telangana government have finally received their dues, with Rs 76.1 crore released to 1,063 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

The disbursal was part of a larger Rs 179.9 crore release covering 3,008 students across four welfare categories, aimed at clearing pending scholarship payments for those pursuing higher education abroad. The release was ordered by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Alongside the minority students, Scheduled Caste (SC) students received Rs 48.4 crore for 1,193 beneficiaries under the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi, while Rs 36.9 crore went to 573 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. Backward Classes (BC) students were sanctioned Rs 18.4 crore for 179 beneficiaries under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Overseas Vidya Nidhi.

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Finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said payments had been completed for all beneficiaries whose scholarships had already been sanctioned.

The state government said the release was meant to help meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds pursue higher education at international universities without financial constraints.