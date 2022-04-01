Telangana reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 1st April 2022 8:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday logged 25 fresh covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,91,309 even as no new death was reported.

As many as 53 patients recovered from the disease, leaving 392 active cases in the state, a government bulletin said giving details of the last 24 hours ending 5.30 PM today.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7, 86,806. The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of new cases with 20.

The bulletin said 16,839 samples were tested in the state on Friday.

