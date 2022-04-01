TSRTC offers free bus rides to senior citizens on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Individuals above the age of 65 can travel free of cost on Saturday using the bus services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

“This Ugadi, TSRTC offers free bus rides to senior citizens (65+) as a mark of respect towards your unending loyalty,” VC and MD, TSRTC, VC Sajjanar said. He added that citizens should use the service to reach their destinations safely and celebrate the festival with their families.

From Palle Velugu to Multi Axle Garuda buses, senior citizens can commute in all services for free on the day of the festival. Individuals should carry their Aadhaar Card or any other identity card in order to confirm their age.

Also, From Ugadi to Sri Rama Navami, a twenty-five percent discount will be offered on cargo parcels weighing up to 5 kg.