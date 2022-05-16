Telangana reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 16th May 2022
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the state to 7,92,627.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 18.

A health department bulletin said 62 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,142.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,435 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 374, it said.

