Telangana reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 3rd June 2022 7:35 am IST
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday clocked 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 7,93,419.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 40.

A health department bulletin said 27 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,787.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,489 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 521, it said.

