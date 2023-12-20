Telangana reports four COVID-19 cases, govt appeals to public to remain cautious

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported four COVID-19 cases, said the director of Public health and family welfare of the state in a press release.

The director also appealed to the public to remain cautious amid a recent surge in COVID-19 Cases in neighbouring states.

Children less than 10 years of age, pregnant mothers and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.

There is a higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, people are requested to exercise due precaution while going to work/essential activities.

Everybody should wear a mask when he/she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defence against Covid-19. Not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine, said the director.

Maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important. The workspaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility/sanitiser. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained.

The citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all COVID-appropriate behaviours such as face masks, hand washing/use of sanitiser, physical distance etc.

In case of any flu/influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, please report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay.

People with co-morbid conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID, the press release said.