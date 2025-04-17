Telangana representatives visit Nirmal village to console family of slain Dubai worker

Following the directive of Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Ambassador Dr B M Vinod Kumar (IFS Retd), chairman of the state advisory committee on Gulf Migrant Workers Welfare, visited Soan village in Nirmal district on Wednesday, April 16, to console the grieving family of Ashtapu Prem Sagar.

Prem Sagar, a 38-year-old migrant worker from Soan, was tragically killed in a violent incident at his workplace, Modern Bakery LLC, located in the Al Quoz industrial area of Dubai. He and another Indian colleague, Srinivas from Nizamabad district, were stabbed by a Pakistani coworker during a reported communal dispute on Friday, April 11.

Telangana worker Ashtapu Prem Sagar

Another worker, Sagar from Rajanna Sircilla district, sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

During his visit, Dr Vinod Kumar assured the family that the Telangana government stands with them and is committed to ensuring justice. He confirmed he has been in touch with the Indian Consulate in Dubai, and arrangements are underway to repatriate Prem Sagar’s mortal remains at the earliest.

Telangana Gulf welfare committee members consoling migrant worker’s family in Soan village.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Swadesh Parikipandla, member of the Advisory committee on Gulf Migrant Workers Welfare said that Prem Sagar had been working in Dubai for nearly six years and last visited his family two years ago. He is survived by his wife and two young children, who now face an uncertain future.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), prompting calls for enhanced safety measures and greater support for migrant workers. Investigations are ongoing in both countries, and further developments are awaited.