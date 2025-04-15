2 Telangana men killed, 2 more injured by Pakistani man in Dubai

The deceased include Ashtapu Prem Sagar, aged 40, from Nirmal district’s Son mandal and Srinivas from Nizamabad district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 15th April 2025 8:54 am IST
Indian agricultural worker dies in Italy after gruesome accident
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that occurred last Friday, two Telangana natives working at a Dubai bakery were brutally murdered, and two others critically injured by a Pakistani coworker.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The attack, allegedly driven by workplace stress and communal tension.

The deceased include Ashtapu Prem Sagar, aged 40, from Nirmal district’s Son mandal and Srinivas from Nizamabad district.

MS Creative School

Both victims and the two injured individuals were employed at the same bakery.

Also Read
Dubai Airport named world’s busiest international airport for 2024

According to a report by Andhra Jyothi, the assailant, a Pakistani national, launched the violent attack during work hours.

After stabbing the victims, he reportedly shouted religious slogans, raising suspicions of communal motives.

The injured workers are currently recovering, though their conditions remain serious.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 15th April 2025 8:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button