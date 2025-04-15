2 Telangana men killed, 2 more injured by Pakistani man in Dubai

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that occurred last Friday, two Telangana natives working at a Dubai bakery were brutally murdered, and two others critically injured by a Pakistani coworker.

The attack, allegedly driven by workplace stress and communal tension.

The deceased include Ashtapu Prem Sagar, aged 40, from Nirmal district’s Son mandal and Srinivas from Nizamabad district.

Both victims and the two injured individuals were employed at the same bakery.

According to a report by Andhra Jyothi, the assailant, a Pakistani national, launched the violent attack during work hours.

After stabbing the victims, he reportedly shouted religious slogans, raising suspicions of communal motives.

The injured workers are currently recovering, though their conditions remain serious.

Further details are awaited.