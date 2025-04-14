Dubai Airport named world’s busiest international airport for 2024

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic for the 11th consecutive year, amid a strong surge in long-haul travel demand throughout 2024.

According to data released by Airports Council International (ACI) World on Monday, 14 April, the airport welcomed 92.3 million passengers in 2024—an increase of 6.1 percent from 2023 and 7 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. ACI World represents 2,181 airports across 170 countries.

London Heathrow ranked second, followed by Seoul Incheon, with Singapore Changi and Amsterdam Schiphol completing the top five busiest international airports.

When domestic passenger travel is included, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States—home to Delta Air Lines—retained the top global position, handling 108.1 million travellers. Dubai International and Dallas-Fort Worth took second and third place, respectively.

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi secured the 9th position globally, handling 77.8 million passengers in 2024.

One of the most notable gains came from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which jumped from 21st place in 2023 to 10th in 2024. This leap was attributed to relaxed visa policies, the resurgence of international flights, operational improvements, and the broader recovery in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China.

“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce and connectivity.” “As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.” ACI World’s director general Justin Erbacci said.

Preliminary figures show that global air passenger traffic reached nearly 9.5 billion in 2024, marking a 9 percent rise from 2023 and a 3.8 percent increase over 2019 levels.

The world’s top 10 busiest airports collectively handled 855 million passengers—9 percent of global traffic—representing an 8.8 percent increase from 2023 and an 8.4 percent rise from 2019.

Top 10 busiest international airports by passengers in 2024

(International passengers enplaned and deplaned)

Rank Airport Country/region Passengers in 2024 Percent change vs 2023 Percent change vs 2019 1 Dubai (DXB) UAE 92,331,506 6.1 percent 7.0 percent 2 London Heathrow UK 79,194,330 5.7 percent 4.1 percent 3 Incheon (ICN) South Korea 70,669,246 26.7 percent 0.1 percent 4 Singapore Changi (SIN) Singapore 67,063,000 14.8 percent 0.8 percent 5 Amsterdam Schipol (AMS) Netherlands 66,822,849 8.0 percent 6.8 percent 6 Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) France 64,469,356 5.0 percent 7.7 percent 7 Istanbul (Turkey) Turkey 62,975,429 8.1 percent 59.1 percent 8 Frankfurt (FRA) Germany 56,185,219 3.9 percent 10.9 percent 9 Hong Kong (HKG) Hong Kong SAR 52,949,047 34.4 percent 25.7 percent 10 Doha (DOH) Qatar 52,714,976 14.8 percent 35.9 percent

Top 10 busiest airports in the world by passengers in 2024

(Total passengers enplaned and deplaned; transit passengers counted once)

Rank Airport Country/region Passengers in 2024 Percent change vs 2023 Percent change vs 2019 1 Atlanta (ATL) USA 108,067,766 3.3 percent 2.2 percent 2 Dubai (DXB) UAE 92,331,506 6.1 percent 6.9 percent 3 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) USA 87,817,864 7.4 percent 17.0 percent 4 Tokyo Haneda (HND) Japan 85,900,617 9.1 percent 0.5 percent 5 London Heathrow (LHR) UK 83,884,572 5.9 percent 3.7 percent 6 Denver (DEN) USA 82,358,774 5.8 percent 19.3 percent 7 Istanbul (IST) Turkey 80,073,852 5.3 percent 53.4 percent 8 Chicago O’Hare USA 80,043,050 8.3 percent 5.4 percent 9 New Delhi (DEL) India 77,820,834 7.8 percent 13.6 percent 10 Shanghai Pudong (PVG) China 76,787,039 41.0 percent 0.8 percent

Growth continues despite global challenges

While 2024 saw robust passenger demand, growth was tempered by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. ACI highlighted several key challenges including:

Supply chain disruptions and aircraft production delays

Rising operational costs

Geopolitical tensions impacting flight routes and passenger sentiment

Trade tariffs potentially affecting international travel demand and airport construction projects

Forecast for 2025 and beyond

Global passenger traffic is projected to rise to 9.9 billion in 2025, with a growth rate of 4.8 percent year-on-year. However, ACI cautions that the growth trajectory is expected to stabilise as the industry shifts from post-pandemic recovery to longer-term structural expansion.

In mature aviation markets, factors such as aircraft production bottlenecks and airport capacity constraints may moderate growth. Conversely, emerging markets are likely to see continued expansion, driven by rising infrastructure investment and growing demand from an expanding middle class.

“As the industry moves into a new era of growth, the airport industry must focus on financial viability, investment in infrastructure, operational efficiency, and sustainability,” ACI added.