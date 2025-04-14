Dubai Airport named world’s busiest international airport for 2024

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic for the 11th consecutive year, amid a strong surge in long-haul travel demand throughout 2024.
According to data released by Airports Council International (ACI) World on Monday, 14 April, the airport welcomed 92.3 million passengers in 2024—an increase of 6.1 percent from 2023 and 7 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. ACI World represents 2,181 airports across 170 countries.
London Heathrow ranked second, followed by Seoul Incheon, with Singapore Changi and Amsterdam Schiphol completing the top five busiest international airports.
When domestic passenger travel is included, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States—home to Delta Air Lines—retained the top global position, handling 108.1 million travellers. Dubai International and Dallas-Fort Worth took second and third place, respectively.
Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi secured the 9th position globally, handling 77.8 million passengers in 2024.
One of the most notable gains came from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which jumped from 21st place in 2023 to 10th in 2024. This leap was attributed to relaxed visa policies, the resurgence of international flights, operational improvements, and the broader recovery in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China.
“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce and connectivity.”
“As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.”
ACI World’s director general Justin Erbacci said.
Preliminary figures show that global air passenger traffic reached nearly 9.5 billion in 2024, marking a 9 percent rise from 2023 and a 3.8 percent increase over 2019 levels.
The world’s top 10 busiest airports collectively handled 855 million passengers—9 percent of global traffic—representing an 8.8 percent increase from 2023 and an 8.4 percent rise from 2019.
Top 10 busiest international airports by passengers in 2024
(International passengers enplaned and deplaned)
|Rank
|Airport
|Country/region
|Passengers in 2024
|Percent change vs 2023
|Percent change vs 2019
|1
|Dubai (DXB)
|UAE
|92,331,506
|6.1 percent
|7.0 percent
|2
|London Heathrow
|UK
|79,194,330
|5.7 percent
|4.1 percent
|3
|Incheon (ICN)
|South Korea
|70,669,246
|26.7 percent
|0.1 percent
|4
|Singapore Changi (SIN)
|Singapore
|67,063,000
|14.8 percent
|0.8 percent
|5
|Amsterdam Schipol (AMS)
|Netherlands
|66,822,849
|8.0 percent
|6.8 percent
|6
|Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
|France
|64,469,356
|5.0 percent
|7.7 percent
|7
|Istanbul (Turkey)
|Turkey
|62,975,429
|8.1 percent
|59.1 percent
|8
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|Germany
|56,185,219
|3.9 percent
|10.9 percent
|9
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|Hong Kong SAR
|52,949,047
|34.4 percent
|25.7 percent
|10
|Doha (DOH)
|Qatar
|52,714,976
|14.8 percent
|35.9 percent
Top 10 busiest airports in the world by passengers in 2024
(Total passengers enplaned and deplaned; transit passengers counted once)
|Rank
|Airport
|Country/region
|Passengers in 2024
|Percent change vs 2023
|Percent change vs 2019
|1
|Atlanta (ATL)
|USA
|108,067,766
|3.3 percent
|2.2 percent
|2
|Dubai (DXB)
|UAE
|92,331,506
|6.1 percent
|6.9 percent
|3
|Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)
|USA
|87,817,864
|7.4 percent
|17.0 percent
|4
|Tokyo Haneda (HND)
|Japan
|85,900,617
|9.1 percent
|0.5 percent
|5
|London Heathrow (LHR)
|UK
|83,884,572
|5.9 percent
|3.7 percent
|6
|Denver (DEN)
|USA
|82,358,774
|5.8 percent
|19.3 percent
|7
|Istanbul (IST)
|Turkey
|80,073,852
|5.3 percent
|53.4 percent
|8
|Chicago O’Hare
|USA
|80,043,050
|8.3 percent
|5.4 percent
|9
|New Delhi (DEL)
|India
|77,820,834
|7.8 percent
|13.6 percent
|10
|Shanghai Pudong (PVG)
|China
|76,787,039
|41.0 percent
|0.8 percent
Growth continues despite global challenges
While 2024 saw robust passenger demand, growth was tempered by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. ACI highlighted several key challenges including:
- Supply chain disruptions and aircraft production delays
- Rising operational costs
- Geopolitical tensions impacting flight routes and passenger sentiment
- Trade tariffs potentially affecting international travel demand and airport construction projects
Forecast for 2025 and beyond
Global passenger traffic is projected to rise to 9.9 billion in 2025, with a growth rate of 4.8 percent year-on-year. However, ACI cautions that the growth trajectory is expected to stabilise as the industry shifts from post-pandemic recovery to longer-term structural expansion.
In mature aviation markets, factors such as aircraft production bottlenecks and airport capacity constraints may moderate growth. Conversely, emerging markets are likely to see continued expansion, driven by rising infrastructure investment and growing demand from an expanding middle class.
“As the industry moves into a new era of growth, the airport industry must focus on financial viability, investment in infrastructure, operational efficiency, and sustainability,” ACI added.