Telangana: Retired SCCL employees seek medical facility in 4 more districts

Hyderabad: Retired employees of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have urged the state government to provide them medicines under the SCCL medical scheme in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.

In a letter addressed to Telangana urban development minister KT Rama Rao, the retired Singareni workers association requested the state government to provide the medical facilities to them in the aforementioned districts.

Currently, the Singareni pharmacies are situated in Kothagudem, Godavarikhani, Bhoopalpalli, Srirampur and Mandamarri. However, these places are located far away and a large number of former SCCL employees are unable to benefit from them.

“It is becoming difficult to get medicines from Singareni pharmacies due to ill health, old age, and as we live far away. We can’t afford to buy medicines from private pharmacies as we as the pension amount we receive is sparse,” said Dandamraj Ramchander Rao, president of the retired SCCL employees welfare union.

He added, “Today our organisation spending so many funds under CSR throughout the state. So it is not a big task for SCCL to fulfil our little demand.”

Stressing that they were also partners in building the economy of Singareni, the association members urged that they must be provided with a medical facility in their respective districts.

SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

