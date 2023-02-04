Telangana: Retirement age of contract lecturers increased

Along with this, it has also been decided to reinstate the recently retired employees

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2023 10:31 am IST
Counselling schedule for promotion, transfer of teachers to begin on Jan 27
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The retirement age of contractual lecturers serving in government junior colleges in the state has been increased to 61 years. The minimum time scale of contract lecturers and outsourced employees has been increased at par with government employees.

Along with this, it has also been decided to reinstate the recently retired employees. The officials of the Board of Intermediate have issued orders in this regard.

The government has increased the retirement age of government employees of the state to 61 years. However, this decision applies to all government departments. But due to various reasons, contract lecturers of Intermediate were not being included. Inter-education officials took up the issue with the finance department. After which the orders have been issued.

The government’s decision will benefit 406 serving lecturers, 103 minimum time scale lecturers and 78 outsourcing employees of the state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button