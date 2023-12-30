Telangana: Revanth calls for strict action against sale of Praja Palana forms

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, December 30 asked officials to take strict action against private individuals including photocopy shop owners who are indulging in the illegal sale of Praja Palana forms being issued by the state government.

According to a press release, he expressed anger over the development in a meeting held with officials.

The application forms are required for people who intend to avail all the benefits under the six guarantees promised by the newly elected Congress-led state government. Private vendors are reportedly making money by cashing into a scarcity of forms and subsequent high demand.

The officials have been asked to make as many applications as required to the applicants.

The chief minister clarified that all the old beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu and Pension schemes will continue to receive the payments and only the new beneficiaries will have to apply to avail the benefits.

He made the remarks during a review meeting held on the status of the submission of the application forms and the ground reality with chief secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials.

In the wake of the commencement of the Praja Palana which was launched on December 28 in the state, the chief minister enquired the officials about the details of the Gram Sabhas held so far, details of applications, and the process of accepting the applications in Praja Palana.

Praja Palana application forms are free: Hyderabad Collector

Amid complaints on social media, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty, IAS, wrote on his official handle that Praja Palana application forms are available for free at ward offices, Tahsil offices, and the nearest Praja Palana center.

Applications will be received every day from 8 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 6 pm at gram panchayats and municipal wards.

The application forms are being accepted for the implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha. A single application form covers all five guarantees.

For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), applications will be accepted later in educational institutions.

Six guarantees

Following are the details of the six guarantees for which Praja Palana application forms are invited in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month, and a cooking gas cylinder will be supplied for Rs 500. Every farmer will receive Rs 15,000 per acre annually, and agricultural laborers will get Rs 12,000 annually under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee. Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will receive financial assistance for house construction. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in the Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites. Gruhu Jyothi ensures 200 units of free electricity every month. Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals. Cheyutha guarantees beneficiaries under various categories, such as old age, widows, single women, will receive Rs 4,000 monthly pension, and handicapped individuals will get Rs 6,000 every month.

For all these schemes, individuals need to submit Praja Palana application forms, which are available for free at ward offices, Tahsil offices, and the nearest Praja Palana center.