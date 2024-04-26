Telangana: Revanth promises 2000-acre pharma village in Narayankhed

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has promised to set up ‘pharma village’ and ‘pharma cluster’ on 2000 acres of land in Narayankhed, which would create thousands of jobs for the youth.

In addition to that, he also announced the release Rs 2 crore under the special development fund to enable the continuation of the education of students in areas where students have secured first, second, third, and fourth ranks at the state level.

Addressing the ‘Congress Jana Jatara’ public meeting held at Shankarampet mandal in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment on Friday, Revanth also assured establishing a women’s ITI polytechnic college in the segment, after the election code ends.

Referring to the sitting Zaheerabad MP BB Patil as “Business Patil,” Revanth claimed that only on the direction of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao did Patil leave BRS to join BJP, by changing the colour of his shirt, flag, and cap.

Rao made that agreement with BJP to bail his daughter BRS MLC K Kavitha out of the Delhi Liquor Policy case, Revanth alleged.

In support of his claim, Revanth questioned why Chandrasekhar Rao didn’t give the Medak Lok Sabha ticket to Gali Anil Kumar, but sent him to Zaheerabad to contest the general elections instead.

He questioned the people whether there was a single instance in the last ten years when Patil had raised the issues of the people of Zaheerabad segment in the Lok Sabha.

He appealed to the people to elect Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar, to witness the development in the segment.