Telangana: Revanth Reddy files for Kodangal Assembly ticket

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy has said that he will contest the coming Assembly election from Kodangal constituency while former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir plans to take on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy.

Kodangal is the constituency where Revanth Reddy faced defeat in the 2018 Assembly election at the hands of BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy.

Reddy visited Kodangal constituency and interacted with the local leaders of the party. Later, some leaders submitted applications for tickets on behalf of the TPCC president.

Reddy is currently a Member of Parliament of Malkajgiri constituency. He said he would be entering the fray from Kodangal in Vikarabad district on the suggestion of the party high command.

He had lost the 2018 election from Kodangal to Patnam Narender Reddy of BRS but was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Malkajgiri.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy was elected twice from Kodangal in 2009 and 2014 on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket. He joined the Congress party in 2017.

In 2021, the Congress leadership appointed him state party president, ignoring several senior leaders.

He is the second Congress MP after Uttam Kumar Reddy to apply for an Assembly ticket. Uttam Kumar, who is a Lok Sabha member from Nalgonda, has already announced that he will contest for Assembly from Huzurabad while his wife

Padmavathi will be party candidate from Kodad.

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has applied for a party ticket from Kamareddy. He will be pitted against Chief Minister KCR, who has already announced that he will contest from Kamareddy as well Gajwel, a seat which he won in 2018.

Shabbir, who was elected from Kamareddy in 1989 and 2004, had lost four consecutive elections to Gampa Govardhan of BRS.

KCR has said that he decided to contest at the request from Kamareddy at the request of Govardhan.

Former ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Jeevan Reddy have applied from Jangaon and Jagtiyal constituencies respectively.

Former minister K. Jana Reddy’s son Raghuveer Reddy has submitted an application for ticket from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Also Read Telangana: KCR inducts Mahender Reddy into cabinet 3 months before polls

The applications will be received till 5 p.m. on Friday. Large number of applicants are likely to turn up on the last day.

After receiving the applications and their scrutiny, the party’s state unit will conduct a survey about the winning chances of the eligible aspirants.

Revanth Reddy said that the names of the applicants shortlisted by the state election committee will be sent to the screening committee.

The screening committee will analyse the list and after filtering send the selected names to the party’s central election committee. If the central election committee is also unable to decide on the candidates, the names will be forwarded to Congress Working Committee (CWC) for final decision.

The party is collecting application fees of Rs.50,000 from every applicant. However, for the applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the application fee is Rs.25,000.