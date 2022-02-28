Telangana: Revanth Reddy promises 2 lakh jobs if Congress wins

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress party would create two lakh jobs in the first year if they came to power next year.

The opposition leader said, “If required, I will fall at the feet of AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi to announce two lakh jobs.” He went on to alleged that the youth had fought for Telangana, but their contributions has not been acknowledged by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) .

Addressing a protest meet a Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy stated that only those youth who worked hard for the state Congress unit will be allowed to contest the election. Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy extended his support to the protest.

Janardhan further said, “BJP and TRS parties are trying to derive political mileage by defaming Congress party. People will not fall into their cheap politics.”