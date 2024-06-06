Telangana: Review internal assessment, CBSE to schools

Hyderabad: Schools affiliated with CBSE will review their internal assessment procedures.

The direction came after a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects was detected. AI tools were used for this.

More than 50 per cent of the students in about 5000 CBSE-affiliated schools have a huge gap between theory and practical marks.

Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures, the Central Board of Secondary Education said.