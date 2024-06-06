Telangana: Review internal assessment, CBSE to schools

More than 50 per cent of the students in about 5000 CBSE-affiliated schools have a huge gap between theory and practical marks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 5:28 pm IST
Foreign board students no longer need prior approval to join CBSE schools

Hyderabad: Schools affiliated with CBSE will review their internal assessment procedures.

The direction came after a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects was detected. AI tools were used for this.

Also Read
CBSE Class 12 results: Pass percentage, more candidates score above 95%

More than 50 per cent of the students in about 5000 CBSE-affiliated schools have a huge gap between theory and practical marks.

MS Education Academy

Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures, the Central Board of Secondary Education said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 5:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button