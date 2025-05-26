Telangana reviews hiring of trans traffic officials, to provide Indiramma houses

Hyderabad: Minister of Women and Child Welfare Seethakka on Monday, May 26, announced that the transgender community in Telangana will be allotted Indiramma housing under the disability quota. A review meeting was held at the Secretariat to assess the pilot initiative that appointed 44 transgenders as traffic police assistants.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand stated that the recruitment of transgender individuals was completed within 10 days on the directions of chief minister A Revanth Reddy. He noted that 38 of the 44 appointed traffic assistants are actively serving in the city’s traffic wing.

The traffic assistants shared that they were able to perform their duties without difficulty and have been treated respectfully by police personnel. NGO members and workers requested parity in benefits with home guards, including similar facilities and uniforms.

The Hyderabad police commissioner mentioned that no complaints have been registered against them in the last six months. He added that the department is willing to assist those interested in private security jobs and encouraged them to continue their work with dedication to help expand the initiative across departments.

Minister Seethakka also said that Maitri Clinics catering to the transgender community’s health needs will be set up in districts. The state government is exploring further employment opportunities for transgender individuals in other departments.

The Telangana government claims to be the first in the country to offer such government roles to transgender individuals. The pilot’s report will determine future recruitment in other districts.