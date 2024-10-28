Revoke dismissal of TGSP constables: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, October 28, urged the Telangana government to revoke the dismissal of TGSP constables who were fired for protesting against working conditions.

Expressing dismay over the action, Rao said that it is a a heinous act to issue orders dismissing 10 constables from service if they want to implement uniform police policy. “We strongly condemn this.”

“I come from a police family. I know the hardships of the police. I know the pain of having a wife and children at home,” said Revanth Reddy during the election.

“After coming to power, why are they treating the police so harshly? I don’t understand why they are suffering. One thing if there is no power, another thing after coming to power..?” said Harish.

The Siddipet MLA demanded the government should resolve the issues of the TGSP staff, withdraw the orders issued by dismissing 10 constables and immediately reinstate the suspended 39 constables.

It is to be noted that the Telangana government ordered dismissal of 10 police personnel of Telangana Special Police for instigating agitations in TGSP police battalions in the state demanding implementation of “Ek Police” policy.

The orders were issued on Sunday after the agitations continued at different battalions headquarters and streets by the TGSP personnel to press for their demands.

A press release issued by the police department stated “to maintain the reputation of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), several personnel have been dismissed from service due to their involvement in unauthorised agitations within Battalion premises and on public streets across Telangana, including Hyderabad. The dismissals, aimed at safeguarding operational cohesion and public trust, were carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution, which permits action in cases impacting public interest.”