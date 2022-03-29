Telangana roads are like mirrors: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said that roads in every Telangana village were paved and “shining like mirrors”, and that this was possible only due to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts.

The minister laid the foundation for three roads in Nellikuduru mandal of Sitarampuram along with Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Nayak, Municipal Chairman Palwai Rammohan Reddy and district collector Shashank.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “In the past, roads were the center of traffic jams. The soil was washed away, the gravel floated, and the roads were too muddy to even walk on. There were no link roads to the villages. But now, crores of rupees are being sanctioned for each village.” The minister said he had not seen such a chief minister and development in his 40-year political career.

Errabelli stated that KCR is developing the state by “great leaps”, the opposition is not willing to see the progress. “Even if he builds projects for farmers here, provides cultivation, fresh water, 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, invests in crops, insures farmers, waives loans and even buys crops himself… the Centre will bring manipulative laws and sell them to the corporates,” he said.

The minister said roads worth crores of rupees have already been provided across the state and more roads will be constructed in the coming financial year.