Telangana: Rodents bite two students in Warangal hostel

Hyderabad: With animal attack incidents surfacing for the past couple of weeks, an incident of rodents biting two students of Women’s Hostel on Kakatiya University Bypass Road in Warangal has come to light.

Students said that the rodents bit their hands and legs while they were asleep on Tuesday following which they were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment by their fellow mates.

Panic was triggered among students after the incidents where they accused authorities of using the hostel as a dump yard which led to increase in the number of rodents.

In addition to this, the students further complained of the rodents nibbling notebooks, bags, and clothes.

A similar incident was reported last year where a patient at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal died after he suffered blood loss following severe rodent bites while undergoing treatment.