Telangana rolls out Sneha Summer Camps for development of adolescent girls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty has launched “Sneha Summer Camps” for adolescent girls across all villages to provide holistic development through various sessions on health, safety, education and life skills.

The camps are being conducted from May 2 to June 10. Key topics include prevention of child marriages, health issues such as anaemia and efforts to make villages safer for girls. The camps also address personal and social challenges faced by girls and guide possible solutions.

Training is being provided on government schemes, banking habits, the importance of savings, physical exercise, sports and yoga, while special sessions are being held on the importance of education, career guidance and skill development.

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Awareness is also being created on cyber safety and responsible smartphone usage, and girls are being encouraged to enhance independence through special programs like teaching cycling skills to 18-year-olds.

At the conclusion of the camps, parents will be invited for a closing event and village-level resolutions will be encouraged through children’s gram sabhas on issues such as prevention of child marriage, girls’ safety and promotion of education.