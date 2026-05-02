Hyderabad traffic police offers free summer camp for children from May 11

Students who have completed Class 6 up to those studying in Class 10 are eligible to participate in the camp. Registrations will begin from May 3.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 9:15 pm IST
Children at Hyderabad summer camp with backpacks, enjoying outdoor activities.
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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced a free summer camp for children at the Traffic Training Institute in Goshamahal between May 11 and May 16 from 9 am to 12 noon.

The initiative is a part of citizen-friendly policing and road safety awareness among children. The summer camp is conducted in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

As part of the programme, children will be trained in various areas, including traffic awareness and road safety, self-defence, dance and music, painting and cartooning, improving handwriting, personality development, and basic life support (first aid).

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Students who have completed Class 6 up to those studying in Class 10 are eligible to participate in the camp. Registrations will begin from May 3. First come, first serve will be encouraged.

For more details, parents can contact the Inspector of Goshamahal Traffic Training Institute, G Harish (Mobile: 8712660655), or the office assistant (Mobile: 9848063345).

Transportation should be arranged by parents.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 9:15 pm IST

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