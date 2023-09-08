Telangana: Rs 100 cr granted for developmental works in Khammam

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao sanctioned Rs 100 crore for developmental works in Khammam on Friday, September 8.

The amount was sanctioned after an appeal by transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for the funds to be sanctioned to the Municipal Corporation.

On Friday, KTR presented a Government Order (GO) for the same to Ajay Kumar and congratulated him upon the completion of his ministerial tenure of four years.

The funds were sanctioned through Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

A Government Order (GO) to this effect was passed by Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar. “The Collector, Khammam District, shall submit actual proposals to TUFIDC and payments shall be released against the bills produced,” the GO said.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed his gratitude towards KTR upon receiving the GO.