Telangana man wades through neck deep water with 8-month-old to reach hospital

Hyderabad: In a shocking scene, a man was forced to cross a swollen river stream with his eight-month-old girl in his arms to reach a hospital.

According to media reports, the man belongs to the village of Lakhampur in Kerameri mandal of Asifabad.

When his daughter showed symptoms of viral fever, he had no choice but to wade across the neck-deep and swollen local stream for medical attention.

This village, like many others in the interior parts of the district, lacks proper road connectivity and bridges, causing problems for locals, especially during the rainy season.

Hence, the parents of the baby, fearing that her health condition would worsen, had to resort to a risky decision.

Not just that, villagers are even forced to carry gas cylinders and other domestic needs across the gushing river.

Despite the government having sanctioned funds to build a bridge across the stream, the construction is yet to begin.

There have been several instances in the past where villagers had to wade across the water body to get essential supplies.

Earlier in July, the body of a 75-year-old man from Vecharani village in Siddipet was carried through flood waters after heavy rains lashed Telangana.

The people of the village risked their lives and carried the body of Basavaraj Balaiah through the waist-deep waters towards the crematorium.

Reports suggest that Rs 1.8 cr was sanctioned for the construction of a causeway to ease the commute to the crematorium in January 2023. However, so far no work has commenced.

Causeways are raised roads or tracks constructed over low or wet grounds to ease the commute and lower the risk of accidents during monsoons.