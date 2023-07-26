Telangana: Villagers wade through waist-deep flood water for man’s last rites

Hyderabad: The body of a 75-year-old man from Vecharani village in Siddipet was carried through flood waters after heavy rains lashed Telangana this week.

The people of the village risked their lives and carried the body of Basavaraj Balaiah through the waist-deep waters towards the crematorium.

After a delayed monsoon, heavy rains have been lashing parts of the state causing roads to be submerged.

Reports suggest that Rs 1.8 cr was sanctioned for the construction of a causeway to ease the commute to the crematorium in January 2023. However, so far no works have commenced.

Causeways are raised roads or tracks constructed over low or wet grounds to ease the commute and lower the risk of accidents during monsoons.

Rainfall in Telangana to continue till July 27

On July 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and at times, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Telangana, some parts of northern Telangana, and central Telangana. Hyderabad and its adjoining districts are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

The capital city of Telangana is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 27.