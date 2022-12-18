Telangana: Rs 11 Cr grant announced for Kommuravelly temple

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday announced Rs 11 crore grant for the Kommuravelly temple in Siddipet.

Rao said the state government is prioritising the development of temples and providing facilities for devotees across Telangana.

On behalf of the Telangana government, Rao along with ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and others presented silk cloths to the presiding deity for the celestial wedding of Sri Komuravelly Mallikarajun Swamy.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the annual Kalyanam, Rao said that the Telangana government had spent Rs 11,000 crore on the reconstruction of the Yadadri temple besides granting Rs 50 crore to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Dharmapuri, Rs 70 crore to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple Vemulawada, Rs 30 crore to Sri Kaleshwara Muktheswara Swamy Temple, and many others.

Rao said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) recently announced a Rs 100 crore special grant for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple. He then announced Rs 11 crore special grant for the building queue lines at Komuravelly.

“The Telangana government had previously granted Rs 30 crore for the temple development. The construction of a 50-bed choultry and other facilities was underway at the temple,” he added.

Since the chief minister had faith in Mallikarjuna Swamy, the minister said CM KCR had named Mallana Sagar, which was built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme (KLIS), after the deity. Despite opposition parties creating several hurdles in project completion, the minister said that they could finish the project in a record time of three years.

After dedicating the Mallana Sagar project to the people in February this year, Rao said that the chief minister washed the feet of Lord Mallikarjuna here with Godavari water.