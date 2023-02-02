Telangana: Rs 1,650 crore allocated to SCCL from Union Budget

Hyderabad: In the provisions made in the Union Budget estimates for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday, the Centre allocated Rs 1,650 crore to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The amount was allocated as part of its investments in public enterprises in the coal sector with an additional Rs 2,880 crore investment in NLC India Limited.

The Union Budget also had a share of Rs 37.67 crore allocated for the establishment of tribal universities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 2023-24.

Under the object head grants for the creation of capital assets, Rs 300 crore from the Budget were allocated for IIT-Hyderabad for the financial year of 2023-24.