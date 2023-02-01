Telangana: Singareni shipped 68 lakh tonnes of coal in January

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) carried a record transport of 68.4 lakh tonnes of coal in January breaking the previous record of 64.7 lakh tonnes of coal shipment achieved in March 2016.

Similarly, the highest over-burden of 16.67 lakh cubic metres was removed on Tuesday. This new record was set when 14.83 lakh cubic metres of over-burden was cleared by offloading on Tuesday and 1.84 lakh cubic metres of OB was removed with the help of departmental machinery.

“A total of 1216 pallets of coal was transported from 11 areas at an average rate of 39 rail cars per day,” stated a press release from the company.

With the majority of the coal transported to thermal power stations situated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Singareni surpassed the coal shipment of 1186 pallets in the month of January.

Chairman and managing director of the company N Sridhar said that they could easily surpass the current fiscal year target of 700 lakh tonnes of coal production if the company takes up work at the same pace for the next two months.