Telangana: SCCL to soonbegin coal production in 3 surface mines

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has achieved an all-time record turnover of Rs.23,225 crore by the end of the current fiscal year in December and would further start coal production in Naini and three surface mines to meet the demand.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar stated that the turnover for the same period during 2021-22 was 23 per cent higher than the turnover of Rs 18,956 crore.

Meanwhile, the annual turnover for the year 2021-2022 was Rs.26,619 crore while the turnover in the current fiscal year will likely be reaching Rs.34,000 crore, briefed the director.

SCCL has achieved Rs.19,934 crore through coal sales and Rs.3,291 crore through electricity sales in the total turnover achieved by December 2022.



By this, a 24 percent growth in coal sales and a 15 percent growth in electricity sales were recorded last year.

Also Read Coal production affected by rain in SCCL Kothagudem mines

The director of the coal company further said that during the first nine months of this financial year, Singareni had produced 472 lakh tonnes of coal and the same amount of coal was transported.

Coal production from Naini and 3 surface mines to start this year

(SCCL) will start production from the Naini coal block and three other surface mines in Odisha this year to increase the coal production.

The coal production at the Naini coal block will begin in March, VK Coal Mine in New Gudem and Goleti surface mine in the Bellampalli area in June, and JK OC Expansion (Rompedu) mine in Yellandu area from July.

SCCL will further increase its coal output to 850 lakh tonnes per annum within three years to meet the demand.

The target for this year has been set at producing 700 lakh tonnes, the director informed.

The production target for Naini Coal block (Odisha) has been set at 100 lakh tonnes, while 53 lakh tonnes for the VK coal mine, followed by 35 lakh tonnes for Goleti surface mine and 25 lakh tonnes for the JK OC Expansion (Rompedu) mine.

N Sridhar has directed officials to finalise the Overburden (OB) contracts after obtaining forest, environmental and other permissions related to these mines.

He also asked them to receive permission for the opening of MVK OC and other mines in the Bellampalli area in 2023-2024.

SCCL officials were directed by the director to ensure that the company undertook at least 10 projects in the next five years so as to increase coal production.