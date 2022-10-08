Coal production affected by rain in SCCL Kothagudem mines

Telangana: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) opencast mines in Bhadradri Kothagudem district cited an effect on its coal production on Friday due to heavy rain. Coal mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas were inundated with rainwater haulage resulting in a pause in the coal production process and the removal of overburdens came to a halt as roads turned slippery.

Chhattisgarh State Taliperu project in Cherla mandal also received a heavy inflow of water in response to which the officials lifted three gates and released 3,945 cusecs of water downstream. The water level of the project was measured at 73.10 meters.

Dammapet mandal on the other hand received rainfall of 42 mm, Aswaraopet received about 15 cm while the other mandals in the district witnessed light to moderate rainfall. Rainfall of 41 mm was recorded in Kallur mandal of Khammam and the remaining mandals received light to moderate rainfall.