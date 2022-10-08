Telangana: MSME-Green Industrial Park to be ready by Dec, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday announced that a very spacious, fully equipped Skill Development Center at MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises)-Green Industrial Park, Dandumalkapuram in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district is coming up on time by December 2022.

KTR described the project to be first-of-its-kind, pollution-free, and spread over 547 acres. The park is being set up to facilitate the establishment of 589 MSME units.

Stressing the mission of the TRS government to ‘increase the employment opportunities of local unemployed youth’, KTR said that the industrial parks and skill development centers will provide direct employment to 20,000 people and 16,000 people indirectly.

The TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park is jointly developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF).

With roughly Rs 236 crore, infrastructure including power, water, roads, drainage systems, and other services has been built at the industrial park. To encourage “walking to work,” a 194-acre integrated township with schools, marketplaces, recreational areas, and other social infrastructure is being built.