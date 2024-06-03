Telangana: Rs 200 cr worth cash, freebies seized during MCC

Interestingly, the number has manifold over 400 times since 2019 where the total seizures was Rs 46.3 crores.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2024 8:22 pm IST
Lok Sabha polls: Cash, liquor worth Rs 91 lakh seized in Kathua in J-K (pti)
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Around 200 crore worth cash, liquor, precious metals, narcotic drugs and freebies were seized by the election commission ever since the General Election Model Code of Conduct came into operation.

Interestingly, the number has manifold over 400 times since 2019 where the total seizures was Rs 46.3 crores.

The Model Code of Conduct was active from March 16 to June 3.

MS Education Academy

According to a press statement released by the Telangana Election Commission, the city police formed 466 flying squads, and 89 state internal border checkpoints besides mobile parties of local police to curb illegal transportation of money, precious metals, freebies and liquor.

Nature of EnforcementDetails of Enforcement
Total Cash seizedRs 99,16,15,968/-
Total liquor seizedRs 1,48,00,955/-
Total Narcotic Drugs seizedGanja: 5068.889 kgs,
MDMA: 266.510 gms,
Alphazolam: 7.666 kgs,
Hash oil: 17.588 liters,
Ecstasy pills: 10.80 grams,
Ganja plants: 243,
Heroin: 69 gms,
OPM paste: 120 grams
Charas: 0.09 Kgs
Ganja Chocolate: 0.428 Kgs
LSD Blots: 05
e-cigarettes (vapes)
Vnsn disposable devices:10 and others
Total precious metals – Gold (92.271 kgs) Silver (178.657 kgs)Rs. 63,19,83,040/-
Other FreebiesRs 11,91,06,661/-
Total seizure, including cash, liquor, precious metals, drugs and freebiesRs. 200,27,60,036/-
Seizure Made by FST/State Surveillance TeamRs 50,73,17,696/-
Seizure Made by Police TeamRs 149,54,42,340/-
Licensed Arms Deposited7272
Un-Licensed Arms Seized20
Explosives SeizedGelatin sticks-2756 &-50-corton boxes(1250 kgs),
Detonators-401 & 7-Corton boxes (5350 kgs)
Plain Detonators-847 ,
Bundle of connecting wire(V-Gurad)- 01, Meggar Box-04,
Connecting wire(White)-02 fuse wires-3 Boxes (3250 kgs), Detonators & Electronic-200 and Ideal boosters- 6925 Kgs
Gelatin sticks Power Booster boxes-52 boxes(1300
kgs)
Detonators guard wires-5& boosters-9
CDET Wire Bundles-2166,Solar XLs-2118,
Cable wire bundles -9 and 80 Meters,
Binding wire 5 set & 10 meters
(83mm Dia(ClassII)x2.78 kgs), Red color wire around 6 meters (Cordex/Deguard)
Compresser Tractor-8
Switch box-1
Iron drilling rods 3
Compressor Jakhi
Jam tuber -1 Battery-1 & Ammeter-01 ,

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2024 8:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button