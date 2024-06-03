Telangana: Rs 200 cr worth cash, freebies seized during MCC

Hyderabad: Around 200 crore worth cash, liquor, precious metals, narcotic drugs and freebies were seized by the election commission ever since the General Election Model Code of Conduct came into operation.

Interestingly, the number has manifold over 400 times since 2019 where the total seizures was Rs 46.3 crores.

The Model Code of Conduct was active from March 16 to June 3.

According to a press statement released by the Telangana Election Commission, the city police formed 466 flying squads, and 89 state internal border checkpoints besides mobile parties of local police to curb illegal transportation of money, precious metals, freebies and liquor.