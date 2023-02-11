Telangana: Rs. 255.48 crores awarded as compensation in National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat for settlement of pending cases of various categories, pre-litigation cases including consumer disputes was organized on Saturday across Telangana.

A total of 3,30,866 cases including 9,262 pre-litigation and 3,21,604 pending cases of various categories were settled. An amount of Rs. 255.48 crores was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases, a press release issued by the Telangana Stated Legal Services Authority stated.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of the High Court and Patron-in-Chief Telangana State Legal Services Authority.