Telangana: Rs 460 cr health projects launched in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, July 11, launched healthcare projects worth Rs 460 crore in Nagarkurnool district.

Among these projects is the government medical college in Uyyalavada which will be constructed for Rs 180 crore. A foundation stone was laid for a 550-bed government hospital equipped with advanced facilities, to be built at a cost of Rs 235 crore.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the health minister said, “Our goal is to transform Telangana into a model state for healthcare. Public hospitals will be upgraded to provide services on par with corporate facilities.”

He further said that the Telangana government is focused on delivering quality healthcare in rural areas and maintaining the public’s deep-rooted faith in doctors.

The foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Kalwakurthy town was also laid to be constructed at an estimated cost of 45.5 crore.

Narsimha further said that all medical colleges would be provided with full-scale infrastructure, including appointments of assistant professors, digital classrooms, modern hostels, and laboratories. “Facilities in new colleges will match those of institutions like NIMS and Osmania,” he assured.

The minister further announced that a trauma care centre will be established every 35 kilometres. The government also intends to open cancer diagnostic centres in four major cities of the state.

Tourism minister Krishna Rao announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the medical college and promised to provide an electric bus to facilitate student transportation. He urged junior doctors to serve their native communities with commitment.

Nagarkurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy, who participated in the function, said, “Medical education is not just a degree but a commitment to public service. We are ensuring that medical colleges are not just sanctioned, but are fully equipped to shape compassionate and skilled healthcare professionals.”

Achampet MLA Dr Vamsikrishna called the new medical college and government hospital a landmark development for the district and urged medical professionals to work with a service-oriented mindset to meet the rising healthcare needs of rural populations.